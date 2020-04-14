Glance Introduces Visual Engagement Offering for the Financial Services Sector

Glance for Financial Services Adds Human Guidance and Expertise into Digital Banking, Lending, and Investment Management Interactions

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, announced the availability of Glance for Financial Services. This comprehensive offering enables financial service companies to seamlessly integrate real-time visual customer assistance and expert consultation into digital financial apps and websites through cobrowse, screen share, and video technology. Glance for Financial Services results in improved customer satisfaction, greater productivity, lower operating costs, more transactions, and increased brand loyalty.

Leveraging Glance’s proven and secure cloud-based technology, Glance for Financial Services is comprised of three offerings that enable financial institutions to serve specific market segments and improve their digital apps:

Glance for Digital Banking enables the banker to join the customer in the digital banking app or website to answer questions, guide navigation of features like bill payment and transfers, and show customers how to access other bank products. Glance for Digital Banking can include Agent Video, which shows the banker’s face throughout the session, adding a human element to digital interactions, and building trust and loyalty.

Glance for Digital Lending allows the loan officer to provide strategic guidance and expertise to the borrower within the digital loan origination app. Lenders can help applicants upload required documents, review and explain disclosures, and guide them to complete transactions all the way through e-signature. It can dramatically speed loan close rates, reduce abandonment, and increase revenue.

Glance for Digital Investment Management lets the financial advisor join the investor in the app during scheduled digital meetings or ad hoc customer service calls. Financial advisors can present prospectuses and investment options and then guide the client to execute transactions in the app. Glance positions the app to become a vehicle for delivering the financial advisor’s expertise and consultation, resulting in increased portfolio values and greater brand loyalty.

Glance for Financial Services is embedded in the app or website, eliminating the need for the customer to download or install a third-party sharing client. Glance sharing and collaboration sessions can be launched with a single click, and are automatically logged into the financial institution’s CRM platform, contributing to a 360-degree view of customer interactions. Glance is engineered to comply with financial services data security and privacy policies, featuring PCI DSS Level 1 certification, 256-bit encryption, the ability to mask private information, a privacy policy that ensures Glance never uses session data for advertising, support for enterprise SAML/SSO, and a number of other security and privacy features.

One of the industry’s foremost providers of visual engagement solutions, Glance has been delivering cloud-based cobrowse, screen share, and video solutions to businesses around the world for two decades. Through these innovations, businesses seamlessly integrate real-time human-to-human interactions into the digital customer experience, resulting in higher customer satisfaction scores, enhanced brand loyalty, greater agent productivity, lower operating costs, and expanded revenue streams.

“Glance has worked closely with leading financial clients for several years to develop visual engagement solutions that are perfectly suited for their exacting needs,” explained Tom Martin, the company’s chief executive officer. “Our Glance for Financial Services offering builds upon this heritage by providing ‘ready-to-deploy’ solutions that are perfectly suited to help financial companies to deliver a premium customer experience in their apps, acquire new customers and secure lifelong brand loyalty.”

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

