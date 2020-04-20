Identillect Protects the Legal Community as COVID-19 Increases Security Risks for Lawyers Working Remotely

Many lawyers across the U.S. are required to take refuge in their homes which are inherently less secure than their work environments. Identillect’s Bar partnerships provide asylum to these remote workers.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “Identillect”) (TSXV:ID), a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, confirms the need and the continued success of the 19 state bar partnerships it has fostered. Identillect focuses on bringing security to lawyers across the United States now more than ever.

COVID-19 has brought many new challenges to professionals working remotely, this has been most evident in the legal community due to the sensitive nature of the information being handled. “In these unique times we are living in, it is more critical than ever that lawyers protect their data and their client communications. I am so pleased that we have Identillect on our side to help our members take the necessary steps to protect sensitive information,” states Sharon Wilkinson Wyoming State Bar Executive Director.

Delivery Trust® has become the preferred email security solution provider for the legal community. This is why many reputable firms have selected Identillect’s Delivery Trust® to secure sensitive client information within their organization and as their lawyers work remotely.

Identillect prides itself on being the company lawyers turn to for cyber security education and the protection of sensitive information. Idaho state bar’s Program and Legal Education Director Teresa Baker states, “In times when we are so reliant on our computers and mobile phones, it is reassuring to have Identillect educating our members on risks and keeping our communication secure”.

“The Mississippi Bar is working diligently to assist our Members during these challenging times. Identillect has been a great partner in this effort by helping our members to protect themselves and their clients while working remotely. In addition to offering its services at a discounted rate, Identillect is also providing free webinars to educate our members on cybersecurity issues from the safety of their homes,” stated Maureen McDonald Operational Development Director at The Mississippi Bar.

From a recent article, the American Bar Associations released “Experts warn lawyers of cyber risks to remote work”. “The most important goal for a law firm is protecting its data, whether working in the office or remotely,” said panelist Jill Rhodes, Vice President and chief Information Officer for Option Care Health. Firm leaders must decide whether employees will use a company device or a personal device, and how their networks will be secured.”

Home working will likely lead to a significant increase in email communications as people can no longer speak to colleagues in person. The crooks are wise to this and are already using the coronavirus in phishing emails as a way to entice users to click on malicious links. Ensure your email protection is up-to-date and raise awareness of phishing.

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, “We are honored to serve the cyber-security needs of the members of 19 state bar’s, especially during the remote working conditions created by COVID-19. Cyber-crime proliferates when chaos ensues, and it is during these times that it is vital for us to be more vigilant in securing our data. Identillect is pleased to be a beacon of light during this dark time.”

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

