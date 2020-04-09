Imagin Medical Receives Approval to Reprice and Extend Term of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME)(OTCQB:IMEXF)(Frankfurt:DPD2)(Stuttgart:DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to extend the term of an aggregate of 17,919,820 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to a private placement that closed in two tranches on April 12, 2018 and April 19, 2018. The Warrants had a term of two years and one full Warrant was exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.38 per share. The Company has received approval to extend the term of the Warrants to June 30, 2020 and to reduce the exercise price of the Warrants to $0.05 per share. All other terms of the Warrants shall remain the same.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and

does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer,

Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens,

President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

SOURCE: Imagin Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584491/Imagin-Medical-Receives-Approval-to-Reprice-and-Extend-Term-of-Warrants