International Montoro Resources Inc. Closes Final Tranche of the Private Placement – $56,525

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the “Company”). Further to the news releases dated January 9th, 2020, February 5, 2020 and March 13, 2020, the Company announces that it will close its final tranche of its private placement and issue 1,615,000 units at a price of $0.035 for gross proceeds of $56,525. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant. Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for two years from closing.

The pricing of the Private Placement was made in reliance on the temporary relief measures established by the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2014. The price per common share was set at the last trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange before the issuance of the initial press release.

The use of proceeds will be for continued exploration on existing properties $30,000; $20,000 in property payments and working capital of $6,525. While the Company intends to use the proceeds as stated above, there may be circumstances where, for sound business reasons, funds may be reallocated at discretion of the Board.

Insider’s of the Company participated in this private placement offering (1st tranche as to 300,000 units and 2nd tranche as to 150,000 units) constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions {“Ml 61-101”). The Company relied on Section 5.S{a) of Ml 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7{l){a) of Ml 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of Ml 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction insofar as the transaction involved interested parties did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

All securities issued under this private placement, and the shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four-months and one day from issuance. The closing of the private placement and the issuance of the securities are subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Int. Montoro Resources Inc. listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Red Lake, Ontario ( Camping Lake – Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors – Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE’s)

Quebec (Duhamel – Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements prospect)

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

