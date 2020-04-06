Juniper Communities & LTC Properties Launch Virtual Connections Resources

Virtual Entertainment for Senior Living Communities and Residents Impacted by COVID-19 Lockdown

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leaders from Juniper Communities and LTC Properties are pleased to announce the launch of a new hub of free digital resources compiled with senior living communities, teams, residents and caregivers in mind. Virtual Connections is a community activation initiative where content, suggestions and requests are encouraged. The hub of resources is designed for any teams, individuals, senior living residents and families to access free activity and entertainment resources.

The website (SLvirtual.com) is the home to hundreds of digital resources including activities, games, reading materials, exercise videos, downloadable and digital arts, coloring and entertainment, as well as a variety of sporting events, live webcams of zoos and aquariums, and spiritual, meditation and well-being resources.

Users are encouraged to submit new resources, suggestions for content and requests for additional resources. The purpose of Virtual Connections is to continuously provide a tremendous quantity of free resources as new activities and entertainment are needed in communities.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 no-visitor and social distancing policies, Juniper Communities President Lynne Katzmann identified the need to provide resources to her teams that could be accessed on smart devices for residents, activity directors and caregivers. The idea quickly became an opportunity to serve others in the senior living industry.

“As aging adults are isolated around the world and in our senior care communities, we wanted to be able to provide relief for those working in the communities and entertainment to help make these days a little brighter for residents and staff,” Lynne Katzmann, President, Juniper Communities, said. “Virtual Connections is a way to give back to our industry and show encouragement to those working tirelessly to serve seniors while honoring social distancing policies.”

Immediately Katzmann assembled a small team to gather free resources that could be shared virtually. Upon approaching REIT partner LTC Properties, the brand Virtual Connections became a reality as likeminded leaders identified the need and developed a solution.

“During these challenging times, we seek creative ways to help our partners and the industry as a whole,” Wendy Simpson, CEO and President, LTC Properties, said. “Lynne’s idea of creating a virtual programming portal is a great example of people coming together for the better good and we are proud to help serve the industry in this practical way.”

ABOUT JUNIPER COMMUNITIES

Juniper Communities is a senior living operator serving aging adults with personal care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. The company was founded in 1988 and operates 18 long-term care communities in NJ, PA and CO. Juniper is dedicated to Nurturing the Spirit of Life in each individual served and believes the keys to healthy aging are an active body, an engaged mind, and a fulfilled spirit.

For more information about Juniper Communities, please visit junipercommunities.com or call 973-661-8300.

ABOUT LTC PROPERTIES

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of investments of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing.

For more information about LTC, please visit LTCreit.com.

