Kristi Fox Satsky of CENTURY 21 Beal in College Station Inducted Into 2020 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame

Satsky received the 2019 Homes for Heroes® Crystal Circle of Giving award and was inducted into the 2020 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Kristi Fox Satsky has been inducted into the 2020 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame, one of the highest awards in the CENTURY 21 System and only awarded to the most elite independent sales professionals.

The award is based upon quality service, production, service to their community and their overall commitment to the industry. Fox Satsky was the only person selected for the award out of 135,000 CENTURY 21 agents worldwide.

In addition, Fox Satsky was awarded the 2019 Homes for Heroes® Crystal Circle of Giving award for helping 45 hero families buy and sell their homes in 2019. The award is presented to the top performing real estate specialists nationwide to recognize them for their committed effort to the mission of Homes for Heroes® and for providing exceptional service and savings for the heroes in their communities. Qualifying heroes include firefighters, law enforcement officers, military (active, reserve and veterans), healthcare professionals, EMS, and teachers, as well as all of their support staff and administration.

“Real Estate is where I combine my love for buying and selling homes with my desire to help people and make their dreams come true,” said Kristi Fox Satsky. “I have lived my life in service to others because that’s just who I am. It is an absolute honor to have received these coveted awards, and I am grateful to my team, my loyal clients and my community for your part in all of this.”

Fox Satsky owns Unlocked Realty Group, LLC and is a contracted Real Estate Agent with CENTURY 21 Beal. After 15 years in Real Estate, she accepted a position as an affiliate for Homes for Heroes®, a national organization that was started after 9/11 to give back to the heroes that work so hard to protect us and serve us every day. Buyers in the program who use the Kristi Fox Team to represent them will receive a rebate equal to 0.7% of the sales price of their homes; and the Kristi Fox Team reduces their commission to 5.25% for Heroes who sell their homes with them. Fox Satsky has pledged to give at least $100,000 per year to local Heroes through this program.

About Kristi Fox Satsky, CENTURY 21 Beal

Kristi Fox Satsky works with buyers, sellers and investors. She serves the Brazos Valley, including Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, Navasota, Snook, and Somerville. Kristi is a Listing Agent and Buyer Specialist that has been serving the Brazos Valley since 2000, with in excess of 100 properties sold per year, every year. In addition to real estate sales, Kristi is also a local volunteer and philanthropist who is dedicated to leaving her mark on her community through her gifts and service. For more information, please call (979) 255-5369, or visit https://kristifox.com/. If you qualify for rewards and are interested in buying or selling a property in the Brazos Valley, you may register for your Homes for Heroes® rewards at https://bcsheroes.com/. Kristi Fox Satsky must represent buyers or sellers in their purchase or sale in order to obtain these rewards. CENTURY 21 Beal is located at 404 H University Drive, East College Station, TX 77840.

