Lake Resources NL to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Lake Resources (ASX:LKE)(OTCQB:LLKKF) a lithium development company with projects in Argentina, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 6.00PM EST. Mr Stephen Promnitz (CEO/MD of Lake Resources NL) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 6.00PM Eastern Time (3.00PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34283

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Lake Resources, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) is an Australian public company focused on the development of five lithium projects in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, a recognised province that produces around 50% of the world’s lithium resources at the lowest cost.

Lake has one of the largest lithium lease holdings in Argentina. Our acreage totals close to 2,000 sq km and is 100% owned and operated by the company.At a time when lithium demand is forecast to dramatically outpace supply in response to growing electric vehicle and energy storage, our portfolio offers exposure to both brines and pegamatites and is located in close proximity to some of the world’s leading lithium companies, including SQM, Lithium Americas, Orocobre and Advantage Lithium. In November 2018, Lake announced a maiden JORC resource at its Kachi Project of 4.4 million tonnes (Mt) of contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and an exploration target ranging between 8-17Mt of LCE. This ranks Kachi as one of the world’s top 10 brine resources.The project is located in Catamarca Province, approximately 100km south of FMC’s Hombre Muerto, a producing lithium brine operation.

General Statement and Cautionary Statement This presentation has been prepared by Lake Resources N.L (Lake) for information purposes and meetings with sophisticated and professional investors, institutional investors and brokers and not any particular party. The information in this presentation is based upon public information and internally developed data and reflects prevailing conditions and views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change. The information contained in this presentation is of general nature and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. There is no guarantee that the information is accurate as of the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No warranties or representations can be made as to the origin, validity, accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability of the information. No one should act upon such information without appropriate professional advice after a thorough examination of the particular situation. Lake Resources NL accepts no responsibility or liability to any party in connection with this information or views and Lake disclaims and excludes all liability (to the extent permitted by law) for losses, claims, damages, demands, costs and expenses of whatever nature arising in any way out of or in connection with the information, its accuracy, completeness or by reason of reliance by any person on any of it. The information regarding projects described in this presentation are based on exploration targets, apart from Kachi project’s resource statement. The potential quantity and grade of an exploration target is conceptual in nature, with insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources or that potentially economic quantities of lithium will be discovered. Some leases are located within and around the Orocobre, Orocobre/Advantage Lithium and Ganfeng/Lithium Americas projects and although data is limited within the properties, the leases may cover potential extensions to the Cauchari/Olaroz projects with potential extensions to aquifers, although this provides no assurance that any resource will be identified on the Lake leases. The lithium pegmatite leases occur adjacent to past producers of spodumene but no potential extension to any mineralisation can be assured.

Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial performance of the projects, are forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Lake Resources N.L. are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies; involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results, expressed or implied, reflected in such forward‐looking statements; and may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, reserves and resources and anticipated flow rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions and affected by the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation and that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of Lake’s projects. Lake Resources N.L. disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “indicate”, “contemplate”, “target”, “plan”, “intends”, “continue”, “budget”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “schedule” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements. All forward‐looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Lake does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Stu Crow

Phone: +61292999690

Email: stu@lakeresources.com.au

