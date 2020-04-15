Law Firm on Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Mentioned in the Chicago Tribune

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / ​​​The Chicago Tribune has featured a law firm on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to speak about how COVID-19 has been impacting the industry and what they are doing to help. In the midst of a global pandemic, Newswire has been working diligently with the legal company to ensure their voice is heard during this time. The firm has been consulting with more clients who are in need of legal advice due to the impacts of the current situation. In order to reach their prospective audience, they connected with their Earned Media Advantage Strategist regarding the best outlet to connect with, hence a mention in The Chicago Tribune.

“During this pandemic, business advisory is highly sought out,” said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Advantage Business at Newswire. “This client has been helping businesses navigate through these uneasy times and would like to extend their hand to others.”

Using Newswire’s resources and personal relationships with the media, the law firm’s strategist was able to connect them with the right outlet, The Chicago Tribune, for a great opportunity. Every strategist working with clients on the Guided Tour sends out the right message to the right audience at the right time to ensure the success of their campaigns. By following this process, the law firm was able to reach a wider audience and gain the Earned Media Advantage.

“Our Guided Tour customers have unique goals that need to be met on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis,” said Terenzio. “But with an inconsistent climate today, our strategist and customers must adapt their roadmap to ensure they are able to use the opportunities at hand to ensure their voice is heard.”

Through Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, customers can transform their press releases from owned media to the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

C-suite level executives from across all industries have enjoyed the results from Guided Tour by improving the overall impact of their media and marketing campaigns to help aid in sales in order to achieve their business goals. The program includes a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist who personally connects with each customer to better understand their business needs to create a ‘customerized’ plan which is implemented during each campaign to ensure Customer Success.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Release today and learn how your business experience the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic and increased sales.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media

​Newswire

​Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585012/Law-Firm-on-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour-Mentioned-in-the-Chicago-Tribune