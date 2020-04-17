Lazard to Announce First-quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) will announce its first-quarter 2020 results in a press release to be issued Thursday morning, April 30, 2020.

The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on April 30, 2020, to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (800) 458-4121 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2093 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 30, 2020, via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is: 3220366.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

