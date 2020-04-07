Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Provides Guide to Online Ordering for Dispensaries Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, offers guidance to modern dispensaries grappling with the international pandemic. As states mandate that businesses across the country shut their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, cannabis dispensaries are fortunate to be classified as essential businesses. However, new guidelines are suggesting or even requiring a pivot to online ordering for these dispensaries.

“Before COVID-19, the Leafbuyer Texting, Loyalty, and Listing solutions were most in demand,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “Because of the recent social distancing standards and other government directives, existing and new clients are rapidly activating our order ahead and delivery solutions.”

Incorporating order ahead functionality is a smart business decision in some states and a legal requirement in others. Within a single state, different requirements can exist in various municipalities or for adult-use versus medical dispensaries. In Illinois, for example, medical dispensaries can allow curbside pickup while recreational stores cannot. Even in stores that remain open, owners must limit the number of customers inside. Order ahead functionality enables these shops to process more customers per hour.

To get started with Leafbuyer Online Ordering, a dispensary syncs their point-of-sale (POS) menu with their online menu. Leafbuyer integrates with the major POS platforms to provide live menus for an accurate ordering experience. Once the ordering profile is activated, the dispensary can customize communication preferences. The ordering system can send text and email messages about new orders and prompt an on-screen pop-up to alert a dispensary staff member.

Once a customer places an order on the dispensary’s website or on Leafbuyer’s progressive web application, a staff member prepares the order. She then marks the order as ready, automatically sending a SMS message to the customer. The budtender could text the customer with further instructions, such as where to park for curbside delivery. If the dispensary also uses the Leafbuyer Loyalty system, the budtender inputs the customer’s phone number to ensure they continue to build up their loyalty points.

“The rapid shift to online ordering will likely become the new normal,” stated Rossner. “Our order ahead and delivery solutions coupled with our communication platform will provide our customers the technology they need for years to come.”

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer’s national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

