LOGIX Fiber Networks Launches the Texas Connected Business Program Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessinternet—LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based business connectivity company, today announced the launch of the Texas Connected Business Program across Texas. This program is an expansion of LOGIX’s efforts to help businesses navigate challenging disruptions caused by COVID-19

A seemingly overnight transition to a remote workforce is requiring businesses to increase bandwidth and identify solutions for business continuity issues, particularly for those that rely on in-office technology such as desk phones and cloud-based servers.

Through the Texas Connected Business Program, LOGIX is offering six months free on all of its voice and data products, including LOGIX’s Business Voice Cloud solutions, which enables seamless remote collaboration and accessibility, including high-performing voice calls. The Texas Connected Business Program runs through April 30th and also allows businesses to double their bandwidth for free and receive reduced wavelength pricing.

“We know that telecommuting can be a tremendous business adjustment, especially when the world is in such a chaotic state,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of LOGIX. “LOGIX launched the Texas Connected Business Program to help Texas businesses adapt to this new environment as seamlessly as possible and do our part to keep the Texas economy connected, productive and strong.”

Internet speeds, connectivity and capacity are posing serious issues for some connectivity providers across Texas in recent weeks. Cable network providers using second-tier networks and large national carriers serving both residential consumers and businesses in some cities are reportedly struggling to keep up with customer demand resulting in network degradation of up to 40%, slower download speeds, and poor user experience.

However, LOGIX has plenty of available network capacity to help Texas businesses on its built-for-business fiber network. Covering over 650,000 route miles across the top five markets in Texas, the state-of-the-art network can handle more than twice as much traffic as is currently going through the system. Importantly, speed tests as recently as March 30th have shown nearly 100% of LOGIX customers are enjoying bandwidth speeds at or greater than they expected.

In addition to the Texas Connected Business Program, LOGIX has also signed the Federal Communications Commission’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” to help companies impacted by or experiencing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Free 6 Months of Service – New customers can get 6 months free service on internet and voice services to help ease concerns around payments and cash flow in the coming months.

– New customers can get 6 months free service on internet and voice services to help ease concerns around payments and cash flow in the coming months. Free Double the Bandwidth – New customers can get double the bandwidth on dedicated internet access orders to help keep remote workforces connect to applications and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

– New customers can get double the bandwidth on dedicated internet access orders to help keep remote workforces connect to applications and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Drastically Reduced Wavelength Pricing – Special limited time offers to help customers securely transport large amounts of data quickly and efficiently between data centers, carrier hotels and enterprise locations. Special monthly pricing includes 1 Gig wavelength at $600 and 10 Gig at $999 for both legs.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is an established fiber-based network infrastructure operator in Texas. LOGIX provides highly secure fiber-based data and voice services as well as data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers. Known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible connectivity options and best-in-class reliability, LOGIX’s built-for-business fiber network delivers the dependability customers need so that they can focus on their business.

LOGIX’s affordable solutions leverage expertise accumulated over its 35-year history. As a nimble, regional player, LOGIX efficiently develops and deploys large-, medium- or small-scale footprints to support its customers’ current and future business requirements. LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options for simple and complex configurations including Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers and Cloud Connect.

