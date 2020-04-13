Matthew Hendy Joins InvenTrust as Senior Vice President of Operations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) today announced that Matthew Hendy has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. Hendy will be a key operational leader with InvenTrust overseeing the portfolio as well as partnering with executive leadership to develop the Company’s strategic initiatives. Mr. Hendy will report to Ivy Greaner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of InvenTrust.

Mr. Hendy joins the Company with more than 15 years of institutional operations experience in the retail and mixed-use real estate landscape. He most recently served as Vice President, Market Officer at Regency Centers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to the InvenTrust team,” said Ms. Greaner. “With significant operational, development and strategic planning expertise as well as an in-depth knowledge of the industry, Matthew is the perfect fit for this role and InvenTrust. I am confident that his extensive experience and strong skillset will make him an invaluable member of the team as InvenTrust manages our portfolio of assets during this time of disruption in the marketplace.”

“I am very excited to join InvenTrust, and its exceptional team of skilled professionals.” said Mr. Hendy. “InvenTrust’s premier portfolio of grocery-anchored assets play a critical role in the communities they serve, providing essential retail and services, especially during these unprecedented times. I look forward to building on the excellent operational platform already in place.”

About Matthew Hendy

Mr. Hendy most recently served as Vice President, Market Officer of Regency Centers, where he oversaw all operations and development activities in the Midwest. Throughout his 13+ years at Regency Centers, Mr. Hendy also served in roles including Vice President of Investments, Senior Manager and Manager of Investments. Mr. Hendy began his career as a broker at Mid-America Real Estate Corporation from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Hendy received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation. InvenTrust became a self-managed REIT in 2014 and a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member in 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.9 million square feet of retail space.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future and are typically identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see our filings with the securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Risk Factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the SEC. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by applicable law. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor there be any sale of securities referred to in this letter, in any jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

Contacts

Dan Lombardo, InvenTrust Properties Corp.



630-570-0605 or dan.lombardo@inventrustproperties.com