Mitsubishi Motors Revises the Policy for STEP Social Contribution Activities and Newly Designs a Logo with a Tagline

TOKYO, Apr 16, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – To further contribute to the resolution of diversifying social issues, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has revised its STEP Social Contribution Activities(1) policy in April 2020, and created a new logo with a tagline, “STEP to the future” to improve awareness on these activities.

New logo for STEP activities

Based on its Vision & Mission, MMC has been promoting the STEP Social Contribution Activities(1) in four major fields of; 1. Support for the next generation, 2. Traffic safety, 3. Environment preservation, and 4. Participation in local communities. The company has also conducted global activities such as donating to the Children’s Forest Program that educates children around the world through tree planting and other related environmental activities as well as helping to build a new elementary school in the Philippines by utilizing Mitsubishi Motors STEP Funds(2).

MMC revised the policy to widen the scope of its social contribution activities while enhancing links with major markets and inheriting existing activities, thereby to further contribute to the resolution of global social issues, which have been diversifying in recent years, including natural disasters and social inequality. STEP stands for Society, Traffic Safety, Environment and People.

To assist more diverse needs of more people, regardless of their generation or where they live, the new STEP activities policy has been revised as indicated below replacing the field of Support for the next generation with People and the field of Participation in local communities with Society.

Society

Contributing to the development of local communities through activities tailored

to local needs

Traffic safety

Contributing to the realization of a safe and secure society with no traffic

accidents

Environment

Contributing to the preservation of our precious global environment

People

Contributing to the realization of a life full of smiles by supporting and being

considerate of people

Through STEP activities, the MMC group will work together to promote the realization of a society that can visualize better future.

The rings in the logo depict the STEP activities emanating from the center.

For further information on the MMC social contribution activities: https://bit.ly/2Ka3bmc.

(1) The collective term for social contribution activities based on the Vision & Mission of MMC.

(2) The Mitsubishi Motors STEP Funds system adopted in April 2009 raises funds based on the voluntary contribution of group employees in order to continuously participate in social contribution activities. The funds are utilized in the assistance of activities in developing countries and areas affected by natural disasters such as the Great East Japan Earthquake. MMC matches all donations made by Mitsubishi Motors STEP Funds by the same amount through the Matching Gift Program.

