Mobile Mini Changes 2020 Annual Meeting to a Virtual Format

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced a change to the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT (11:00 am MST) for stockholders of record as of March 3, 2020. Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), Mobile Mini has decided to change the annual meeting from a physical, in-person format to a virtual meeting format. Stockholders will be able to access the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MINI2020. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.mobilemini.com until May 15, 2020.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Mobile Mini, Inc.



Van A. Welch, Executive VP & CFO



(602) 308-3879



Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & IR



(602) 845-4005



www.mobilemini.com

-OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.



Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607



Michael Gaudreau (212) 836-9620