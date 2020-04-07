Patrimonium announces first closing of its latest Private Equity Fund at EUR 100m

BAAR, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Swiss Patrimonium Asset Management AG, a EUR 3 bn private market investor, announces the first closing of its latest Private Equity Fund, the Patrimonium Private Equity Fund SCSp, at EUR 100m. Target Fund size is EUR 200m.

The first closing is supported by institutional investors from Europe and Switzerland, as well as family offices.

The Fund has already completed its first investment and currently negotiates further investments and add-ons. The raise puts Patrimonium’s latest fund in the position of taking advantage of the upcoming cycle’s opportunities with excellent and reasonably priced acquisition targets.

Patrimonium Private Equity focuses on the lower mid-market in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The excellent track record of its investment team builds on a hands-on buy-and-build approach and a focus on the digital transformation of its portfolio companies.

**

About Patrimonium

Patrimonium Asset Management AG (PATRIMONIUM) is a Swiss independent alternative investment management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA). PATRIMONIUM offers investment opportunities in real estate, private debt, private equity and infrastructure to Swiss qualified and international professional investors. The group is mainly active in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It employs over 50 professionals with offices in Lausanne, Zurich and Zug. PATRIMONIUM manages more than CHF 3 bn in assets. For more information, please visit www.patrimonium.ch

