Piper Sandler Expands Technology Investment Banking with the Hiring of Jace Kowalzyk

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jace Kowalzyk as a managing director focused on IT, Networking, Cloud and Infrastructure Software sectors within the technology investment banking group. He will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Kowalzyk was previously with Piper Sandler from 2000-2007, where he was a vice president of technology mergers and acquisitions, covering communications, software and semiconductor sectors. Prior to rejoining the firm, Kowalzyk was most recently a partner at Union Square Advisors, a firm he joined in 2011. Earlier in his career, he held various roles in corporate finance at Koch Industries and Sprint.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of our technology investment banking team and look forward to welcoming Jace back to the team. With 20 years of transaction advisory experience behind him, Jace brings a wealth of relationships and experience that will provide an immediate benefit to our client base,” said Steven Schmidt, managing director, technology investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Kowalzyk holds a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in finance from Kansas State University.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.

