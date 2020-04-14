Poarch Creek Indians produce lifesaving COVID-19 Supplies

ATMORE, Ala., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced today that a company the Tribe owns, Muskogee Technology, started producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Muskogee Technology’s President and CEO, Westly L. Woodruff, released the following quote:

“Muskogee Technology is always looking for new paths to help. We are honored to serve and do what we can during this pandemic. I am proud we have the agility to refocus our equipment, workforce, and other vital resources critically needed to assist our healthcare communities during these trying times.”

The equipment will be provided to Baptist Health Care. Baptist’s CEO and President Mark Faulkner said:

“We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses and team members. COVID-19 has changed the health care landscape and as we work to provide care to our patients and others we serve, we are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way.”

Muskogee Technology delivered their first batch of gowns yesterday. Woodruff began working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upon learning of the shortage of PPE necessary to combat COVID-19. In addition to saving lives by stepping up for the healthcare communities, Muskogee Technology is able to retain their 77 employees.

Muskogee Technology (MT) is owned by the Creek Indian Economic Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI.) MT provides a variety of services to meet the needs of the aerospace, defense, heavy machinery, wind energy, and oil and gas industries. PCI is the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. Read more about our tribe here and more about Muskogee Technology here.

