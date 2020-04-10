Pyramid Analytics Appoints Bill Balnave as Director of Solutions Engineering and Customer Success

Balnave is Pyramid’s second senior hire in 2020, signaling the analytics company’s intention to grow despite a challenging economic climate; the hire also confirms Pyramid’s commitment to its customers’ success

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics for the enterprise, welcomed Bill Balnave as Director of Solutions Engineering and Customer Success. Balnave will be responsible for the programs and people that help customers be successful using Pyramid’s extensive and robust business intelligence platform. Balnave will report to Spencer Johnson, VP of North America Sales. His hire comes on the heels of a $25 million JVP-led funding round, announced in March of this year.

“Pyramid Analytics is firmly in growth mode,” said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. “And with Bill’s hiring, we are doubling down on customer success. Bill brings leadership, personality, energy, and deep technical skill to this customer-focused role. He rightly believes that successful customers drive successful organizations. He will galvanize our strategic solutions engineering and customer success efforts.”

Balnave has more than 20 years in the enterprise software space. He brings significant experience selling, building, and supporting solutions that enable organizations to harness the business value of their existing data and technology investments.

“I’m excited to join Pyramid Analytics and to help build resilient customers,” said Balnave. “I believe any organization can navigate difficult economic waters with the right enterprise analytics and BI platform. Pyramid is that platform. And my number one goal is to make sure our customers are successful using our product.”

Prior to joining Pyramid, Balnave held various roles in sales, customer success, and product management at Apptio. While there, he helped build the Technology Business Management brand, worked directly with customers to optimize millions in IT spend, and grow Apptio’s business 5x to over $100M in revenue. Bill started his career in IT at Ford Motor Company. Previously, he held various customer-facing positions at Information Builders, Clarify, Mercury Interactive, and HP.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing



208-297-5450



E: peter.vomocil@pyramidanalytics.com