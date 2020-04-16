ReelTime Supports Munchie Magics’ 5th New Location Opened in 22 days Delivering Ben & Jerry’s and Snacks to Customers Homes in Kirkland WA

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / ReelTime Medias support of Baristas Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant delivering Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and other snacks has fueled its expansion efforts. Munchie Magic is opening another one of its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that deliver through its third-party delivery partners. The new location is in Kirkland, WA and serves the Eastside of Seattle and surrounding communities.

This marks the fifth new location opened in the past 22 days. The new Kirkland location is adjacent to Interstate 405 allowing easy access for delivery drivers serving the Kirkland Juanita, Woodinville, Bellevue, and other nearby areas. Soon people throughout the region will be able to get their Munchies delivered by Uber Eats but by DoorDash and GrubHub as they can at the other Munchie Magic locations. Munchie Magic has seen a surge in business since the Governors Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation not only in the number of orders but in its ability to open new locations.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “Munchie Magic is growing very quickly as consumers indulge in the high-quality products and its partners are seeing a strong shift in increasing revenues. ReelTime is involved in all aspects of the marketing and support infrastructure and is well-positioned to capitalize on Munchie Magics’ growth by continuing to expand its scope of support.”

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry’s: Ben & Jerry’s is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time” which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

