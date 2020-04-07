REPLACING PHOTO Orchid Insurance Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COO–Please replace the photo with the accompanying high-resolution photo.

ORCHID INSURANCE APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), one of the largest independent managing general underwriters with a focus in catastrophe-exposed properties, has appointed Michael Garamoni as Chief Financial Officer, Brad Emmons, President and Chief Executive Officer at Orchid Underwriters Agency (“Orchid Insurance”), announced today.

“Michael’s experience in financial operations and technology systems is a welcome asset for Orchid Insurance,” said Emmons. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, which includes a proven track record of success in challenging financial roles. His understanding and management of financial processes in a global company will strengthen Orchid’s financial operations. I am confident he will be an invaluable asset as we continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities and expand our market leadership position.”

Garamoni has spent the past 13 years in finance, reporting and planning, which included roles as Vice President of Global Finance for Ryan Specialty Group, LLC., and at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP.

“For a long time, I have respected Orchid’s best-in-class execution of strategy,” said Garamoni. “The team has built a very strong client-centric culture and I look forward to helping Orchid in its next phase of growth.”

Garamoni and his family relocated from Chicago, to Florida, where he will serve in Orchid’s Vero Beach headquarters.

About Orchid

Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, FL, Orchid Insurance (orchidinsurance.com) specializes in providing specialty insurance products for homeowners and businesses throughout the United States, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. A variety of product offerings provide customers with a single, comprehensive solution for both personal and commercial property insurance including Wind and Wind-Only, General, Primary and Excess Flood, Earthquake, Builder’s Risk and others. Orchid Insurance is a First Choice of agents who value superior process, policy and pricing options, high quality system technologies, expertise in the E&S market with coastal-exposed risks, and extensive knowledge of coastal CAT-exposed market areas in the East and Gulf Coast states. Orchid Insurance only represents well-known A.M. Best Rated carriers.

About TowerBrook

TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P., an international investment management firm with more than $12.4 billion assets under management, is based in New York and London. The firm focuses on investing in North American and European companies through private equity and structured opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities throughout the cycle. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies, principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy leverages the firm’s expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the investment parameters of its private equity strategy including structured equity and structured assets. www.towerbrook.com.

