Rogue Timmins Update: Radio Hill Neighbour Discovers Nearby Gold, Rogue Prepares for Potential Summer Exploration

Radio Hill is an 1,800 hectare land package located along the western extension of the Destor-Porcupine Fault

The package is surrounded by the Pen Gold Project, amalgamated by GFG Resources (TSXV:GFG) in 2018

Within approximately 4km of Radio Hill, GFG announced this week 71.27 Grams of Gold per Tonne Over 8.5m

Rogue has identified Exploration Targets and has a Permit in place to potentially drill the project this summer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) announces that based on the April 6, 2020 news of significant gold mineralization being intercepted in drill core by GFG, that the Company has an updated Radio Hill presentation, including details of a potential exploration program, available on the Company’s website at www.rogueresources.ca. GFG’s hit was at the Nib Prospect, approximately 4 km east of the Radio Hill Property.

Rogue initially recognized the gold potential associated with the Radio Hill Property in 2017 when it applied for and was granted an exploration permit to complete diamond drilling within the property boundaries (see August 14, 2017 news release). The exploration permit is valid until November of this year. Since that time, Rogue has also consolidated 100% right, title and interest in Radio Hill (see January 16, 2020 news release).

The Radio Hill Project comprises an 1,800 hectare land package located 85 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The project sits in the middle of the Pen Gold Project, owned by GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG). In December 2017, GFG announced that it began consolidation of a land package encompassing the Pen Gold Project (from Rapier Gold), the West Porcupine Property (from Probe Metals) and the Swayze Project (from Osisko Mining). GFG has been exploring their 68,000 hectare project, on both sides of the centrally located Radio Hill Project, since Q1 2018.

Rogue interprets that the favourable stratigraphic package hosting GFG’s recently intersected gold mineralization extends west onto the Radio Hill Property based upon geophysical surveys supported by geological mapping. In addition to GFG, the area to the southwest of Timmins has been the focus of significant exploration efforts by a number of companies due to the positive exploration and development activity associated with Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS and the Timmins West Mine), Newmont Goldcorp (TSX:NGT and the Borden Mine) and IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG and the Côté Gold Project). Past exploration and mining in vicinity of Radio Hill includes the Joburke Mine located approximately 6 kilometres west of Radio Hill and numerous other gold showings and intercepts, highlighting the prospective nature of the area for gold mineralization.

The Company will initiate an analysis of the high-quality geophysical surveys completed since the acquisition of the Radio Hill property with a focus on identifying favourable geological and structural features that are known to host gold mineralization throughout the Timmins area. Targets will be ranked based upon the analysis and a drill program will be developed to potentially test the prioritized areas with diamond drilling.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone-selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz– focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@rogueresources.ca

