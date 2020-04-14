SEER’s Subsidiary, Paragon, Secures a Nevada Facility and Initiates Permitting as Part of Its National Rollout Program

Paragon Plans to Open a 4-System Nevada Facility and Expects to Receive Medical waste from California and the West Coast Region Later This Year

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc.’s (SEER) (OTCQB:SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable energy and industrial waste stream technologies and management services, announced today that Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC has secured a facility outside of Reno, Nevada as its first of five facilities in Paragon’s national rollout program. The goal in Nevada is to have four systems processing up to 400,000 pounds a month. This initiative is a follow up to the expansion of the Paragon Southwest Texas facility, where we are completing the installation of four new systems (providing 7 total systems) to meet increasing local and regional demand for treatment of medical waste. Paragon is being increasingly chosen by its industry customers as a superior alternative to traditional incineration. In order to capitalize on ESG/IMPACT initiatives from major hospital systems and many of the waste management companies, in additional to the Nevada operation, Paragon plans to prioritize a fourth facility in southern California, followed by northeast and southeast US facilities.

Our model of operating multiple facilities distributed close to the waste sources and customers, combined with multiple systems in each facility operating in parallel, has effectively eliminated the issue of down time. Unlike large, single-system fixed sites that must be closed when the incinerator is down for any reason, including service or scheduled maintenance, Paragon’s parallel processing capability ensures 24/7 operations.

“In order to create significant new capacity this year, our intent is to bring our third facility online as soon as possible in Reno, Nevada,” said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Paragon. “We will simultaneously seek to identify and secure a southern California facility and commence the permitting process in the SCAQMD region, where we already have a full permit and have been operating since 2015. Since we are precluded from expanding at our existing Paramount facility by the terms in our original zoning agreement with the city, we will secure a strategic, larger location to expand in the southern California market,” explained Villamagna. “In the meantime, the Nevada facility is our most expeditious path to market expansion and will allow us to serve the California market generally, particularly the Bay Area, as well as the surrounding regions,” concluded Villamagna.

“While it is impossible to predict what the short and long-term consequences will be from the Covid-19 outbreak, one thing is certain: hospitals and clinics must and will, as soon as possible, resume their elective and non-emergency procedures and there will be a tremendous spike in medical waste that, by law, must be thermally destroyed,” said John Combs, CEO of SEER. “For many decades there has been no choice but to incinerate this waste stream using outdated technology that was originally designed for municipal and mixed waste and never intended to treat a dedicated medical waste stream. Paragon now presents a made-for-purpose technology solution that is a cleaner, safer and more economical alternative to treat this part of the medical waste stream,” said Combs.

Conclusion: Paragon’s technology is superior because: 1) the Paragon technology has been shown by multiple state and independent agencies to be cleaner, safer and more efficient than any other thermal destruction technology currently available; 2) unlike large fixed-site incineration facilities, the modular Paragon process can be scaled and distributed to address the waste streams on a local/regional, and facility-by-facility basis thereby making more efficient the handling of the waste and minimizing costly transportation which can represent up to 50% of the total cost and creates a point of pollution from vehicle emissions; and 3) the economic, logistical, and environmental advantages of the patented Paragon technology are now being recognized by the hospitals and waste companies as a viable and superior alternative to traditional incineration. These factors, coupled with a projected surge in medical waste that must be thermally destroyed, is expected to create added revenue and income to Paragon and increase shareholder value.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors, (including renewable energies, all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has also recently entered the multi-billion and fast-growing organic fertilizer market. SEER has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and three majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; PelleChar, LLC and ReaCH4biogas, LLC. For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

About Paragon

Paragon is a waste destruction company currently specializing in the thermal destruction of medical waste with existing facilities in California and Texas and permitted in several other states. Paragon’s patented technology has been proven by multiple state and independent agencies to be cleaner, safer and more efficient than any other currently available commercial thermal destruction technology. The disruptive technology also enables it to be scaled and placed locally or regionally at or near the waste source thereby minimizing or eliminating costly transportation. For more information visit: www.paragonws.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as “believes,” “looking ahead,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company’s products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

