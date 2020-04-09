Sherry Li and Thompson Education Center Recognized by the Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Catskill Regional Medical Center (CRMC) Foundation recently sent a thank-you letter to Sherry Li, the CEO of Thompson Education Center. Joan. R. Farrow, the president of the foundation, appreciated Thompson Education Center for its sponsorship of the 39th Annual CRMC Golf Tournament which was held at the Villa Roma Golf Course in Callicoon, NY. This is the main event through which Catskill Regional Medical Center raises funds every year. It allows the Medical Center to continue to advance patient care for the community by providing quality healthcare and state-of-the-art technology.

As a member of the Greater Hudson Valley Health System (GHVHS), Catskill Regional Medical Center is dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare to the residents of Sullivan County and neighboring communities. Its main hospital campus is located in Harris and at Grover M. Hermann Hospital in Callicoon. CRMC is the sole community provider of healthcare in Sullivan County and the surrounding 8 counties. CRMC offers the most up-to-date technological methods of diagnosis and treatment. Ms. Farrow stated, “Thompson Education Center’s contribution and support will help better serve the healthcare needs of all our patients at CRMC.”

For some time, Thompson Education Center participated in various events hosted by Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation. TEC also sponsored CRMC’s annual meeting along with additional fundraising events for healthcare charity projects which as a result provides timely and high-quality medical service. According to the report from American Nurses Association, America is facing a nursing shortage and the average age of current registered nurses are increasing each year. There will be 1.13 million needed in this job position, which is high in demand.

Thompson Education Center (TEC) is planning to contribute a nursing training center. CRMC currently has the nurse training program and is interested in cooperating with TEC to create a joint nursing training program. The program will develop and train qualified personnel in the field of nursing. Thompson Education Center has signed cooperation agreements with many different universities and colleges that provide Nursing majors in China, planning to offer Nursing Training program, including 2+2 program. They will provide the opportunities for experienced and undergraduate students to continue their professional pursuits and receive the degrees. After graduation, they can provide professional medical service staff for the scarce nursing profession.

