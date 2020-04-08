SHI Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, today announced that it has successfully achieved a VMware Cloud on AWS VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that SHI is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

“This competency not only proves that SHI is VMware validated for our full capabilities around VMware Cloud on AWS, but also confirms the quality of our service delivery and the caliber of talent we have on our team,” said Jon Palmer, Senior VMware Solutions Architect at SHI International. “As we continue to invest in our people, processes, and technology, this competency echoes our commitment to understanding an organization’s business needs and delivering the technology and services to achieve them.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize SHI for achieving the VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like SHI are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. “We value SHI as a VMware partner, and appreciate its efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as it works to increase its service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.



– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies. Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.



– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver, and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data, and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.



– Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver, and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data, and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions. Transform Network and Security – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.



– Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities. VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers. Read more about VMware Partner Connect.

ABOUT SHI



Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

