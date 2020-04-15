Shutterfly, Inc. Names Vivian Liu Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shutterfly, Inc., the leading retailer and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments, today announced the appointment of Vivian Liu as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Vivian’s transition into the role is effective Thursday, April 23.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vivian to the Shutterfly team,” said Hilary Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Shutterfly, Inc. “Vivian has a successful background with world-class companies, both public and privately-held, and has a proven track record in driving business transformation with financial success. Vivian’s deep technical expertise across all financial disciplines combined with collaborative leadership make her the ideal executive to co-create and drive Shutterfly’s long-term growth.”

With more than 15 years of experience across multi billion-dollar businesses, Vivian has led FP&A, Accounting, Tax and Treasury, Strategic Planning and Internal Controls. Most recently, Vivian was senior vice president and chief financial officer at Lexmark International. While sponsoring Lexmark’s China expansion strategy, architecting strategic initiatives for a company-wide turnaround, and tightening processes and reporting across the business, Vivian also served on an executive management committee that led Lexmark during the search for a new chief executive officer.

Prior to Lexmark, Vivian served as vice president of finance, Enterprise BG, for Huawei Technology Inc., a leading global information and communications technology solutions provider based in Shenzhen, China. Before that, Vivian spent eight years in finance positions with Cisco Systems based in the Silicon Valley, most recently as director of finance, U.S. Enterprise Segment Sales and Service. Earlier in her career, Vivian held finance positions with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, Goldman Sachs, and Deloitte & Touche LLP in Connecticut, New York and San Francisco. She began her career with China Merchants Bank in Shanghai.

Vivian holds a bachelor’s degree in international finance from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington in Seattle. She is a chartered financial analyst and a certified public accountant.

“I was immediately drawn to the talented, energetic and purpose-driven team at Shutterfly,” said Vivian. “Having recently entered the private market, Shutterfly is in a unique position to build a strong foundation for transformational investment. I couldn’t be more excited to help Shutterfly write this next chapter of growth.”

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Consumer and Lifetouch help customers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly and Snapfish brands bring photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Additionally, Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc., visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

Contacts

Shutterfly, Inc.



Media



Sondra Harding, 650-610-5129



sharding@shutterfly.com