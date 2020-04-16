 Sinequa Creates an Open and Free Intelligent Insight Portal to Fight COVID-19

Company responds to White House call for technologies to support scientific researchers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sinequa, a leader in intelligent Enterprise Search, announced the creation of a scientific research repository and portal called COVID-19 Intelligent Insight to help in the fight against COVID-19. The free and open portal, built on Sinequa’s intelligent technology and expertise, was created to help professionals in science and medicine rapidly sift through and analyze the numerous and evolving research on COVID-19.

The portal brings together scientific papers, publications, health authority guidance, and clinical trial information into a single interface, allowing researchers to quickly surface critical insights and analyze the vast and growing information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team was compelled to help researchers access the information they need and allow them to analyze developments or trends in scientific research about the novel Coronavirus and the related disease,” said Alexandre Bilger, CEO at Sinequa. “We are bringing together publicly available scientific data and publications and giving free access to our Intelligent Search platform and its advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and artificial intelligence so that researchers can find and review the emerging global evidence on the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Intelligent Insight portal is one of the largest repositories of its kind, providing intelligent search and analysis of more than 70,000 papers focused on COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2, with new material added daily. Current sources include the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19) of scholarly literature, papers from Elsevier, clinical studies from clinicaltrials.gov, and publications from the World Health Organization database and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sinequa’s decision to create the free portal is a direct response to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and calls from other global health organizations for “AI machine-readable technology” to address the fast-evolving Coronavirus literature.

The COVID-19 Intelligent Insight portal uses semantic analysis, AI, and an awareness of clinical terminology to enable the scientific community to instantly search documents to:

Quickly find and discover information relevant to their work

Understand material of interest by navigating enriched document views to explore the most relevant information in its full context

Analyze key concepts that appear throughout the literature, and explore relationships across multiple documents through visualizations and relevant extracts

“As engineers, we felt a moral imperative to make our technology available to assist the global scientific community in fighting this pandemic. We invite the research scientists to tell us how the COVID-19 Intelligent Insight portal can better serve their needs. We ask them to visit the site: https://covidsearch.sinequa.com/ and give feedback on how we can continue to help in the race to defeat COVID-19,” concluded Bilger.

For more information about the COVID-19 Intelligent Insight Portal, please visit: https://go.sinequa.com/covid-19intelligentinsightresearchtool.html

About Sinequa

Sinequa is an independent software vendor providing an Intelligent Enterprise Search platform for Global 2000 companies and government agencies that connects people with the information, expertise, and insights necessary for organizations to become information driven. For Sinequa customers, this means actionable information presented in context to surface insights, inform decisions, and elevate productivity. The platform has been forged by experience in projects for large organizations in complex environments with large and diverse sets of data and content. Sinequa’s unified platform is fully integrated and configurable to support current and future needs around becoming information driven. For more information visit www.sinequa.com

Contacts

Jeff Tieszen, 512.585.8728



Touchdown PR for Sinequa



sinequa@touchdownpr.com