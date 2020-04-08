Small and Midsize Businesses Utilize the Earned Media Advantage to Reach Their Audience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / ​​​​​Using Newswire’s best-in-class platform has helped many businesses reach their audience and gain the Earned Media Advantage during this difficult time. Many businesses have mandated their employees to work from home or closed offices altogether, making outreach an issue. Through Newswire’s extensive distribution, companies who are looking to continue to get their message across have chosen Newswire’s press release distribution and platform to help continue with business as usual.

“Through our distribution with the Associated Press, Yahoo! News and Finance, and Google News, our customers are secured when getting their message across to their audience,” said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP of Business Development at Newswire. “Nothing has changed for us, we are running business as usual helping ensure our customers are given every chance to gain the Earned Media Advantage.”

By utilizing the Newswire platform, customers are able to send press releases, search for millions of contacts via the Media Database, send and track campaign analytics, and set up Media Watch alerts to ensure the effectiveness of their campaign. Through this, customers are ensuring they gain the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, return on media spend, increased sales and website traffic.

Having an easy-to-use PR platform readily available makes it easy for businesses to reach their audience especially during a crisis.

Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media said, “During a time where people may not be easily accessible, Newswire is helping businesses ensure their campaigns are not falling on deaf ears by giving customers the opportunity to reach their audience via well-known news sites and creating unique outreach campaigns with the help of our platform.”

Small and midsize businesses can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

