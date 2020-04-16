Sphingotec Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Achim Plum as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer

Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH (“sphingotec”, Hennigsdorf, Germany) today announced that it has appointed Dr. Achim Plum as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company. As CCO, Dr. Plum will focus on driving the global commercialization of sphingotec’s IVD solutions for novel biomarkers for acute and critical care settings and their adoption on multiple IVD instrument platforms, such as sphingotec’s proprietary point-of-care platform Nexus IB10 for rapid testing at the point of need.

“With sphingotec advancing to an end-to-end diagnostic solutions provider with international presence, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Plum to our leadership team,” said Andreas Bergmann, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of sphingotec. “Dr. Plum’s extensive business experience, as well as his broad management expertise in the diagnostics industry, will strengthen our organization and help scale it to an integrated global commercial operation providing unique diagnostic solutions for highly unmet needs in acute and critical care.”

Dr. Achim Plum has more than 18 years of management and commercial experience in the diagnostics industry with a focus on innovative diagnostics solutions, biomarker development and commercialization, and personalized medicine. As CCO of sphingotec he is in charge of all business and commercial operations of the company. After having worked with sphingotec as a business advisor since May 2019, he in April 2020 joined sphingotec full-time from a position as Executive Board Member and Chief Business Officer of the Curetis Group, developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases. Before Curetis, he held senior management positions at Siemens Healthcare where he was responsible for global Diagnostic and BioScience Technology & Innovation. Prior to Siemens, Dr. Plum worked for eight years for the cancer molecular diagnostics company Epigenomics, lastly as SVP Business & Strategy, the molecular diagnostics that developed and commercializes the first FDA-cleared liquid biopsy colorectal cancer screening test. Dr. Plum studied Genetics, Cell Biology, and Biochemistry in Bonn, Germany, and Norwich UK. He obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from the University of Bonn in 1999.

Dr. Achim Plum commented: “I am very excited to now fully join the sphingotec team. As an advisor to the company since May last year I got increasingly impressed by sphingotec’s biomarker innovations and the enormous body of evidence and network of key opinion leaders supporting their unique utility in acute and critical care. With our Nexus IB10 point-of-care testing platform, we are well-positioned to rapidly implement our solutions in hospitals worldwide and significantly improving the outcomes of critically ill patients by providing clinicians with actionable and timely information.”

Sphingotec’s portfolio proprietary tests for the real-time assessment and monitoring of endothelial function (IB10 sphingotest(R) bio-ADM(R)), kidney function (IB10 sphingotest(R) penKid(R)), and cardiac depression (IB10 sphingotest(R) DPP3) is made available on its proprietary immunoassay point-of-care platform, Nexus IB10, that also features a broad menu of established routine tests tailored to point-of-care use. For the broad availability of its diagnostic solutions on multiple platforms for central laboratories, sphingotec pursues a licensing strategy with global players in the diagnostics industry.

About sphingotec

sphingotec GmbH (“sphingotec”; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as sepsis, acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. sphingotec’s proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive adrenomedullin (bio-ADM(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. In addition, sphingotec develops a portfolio of novel biomarkers, which predict the risks of developing obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. IVD tests for sphingotec’s proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by sphingotec’s subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) alongside a broad menu of IB10 tests for established biomarkers for acute and critical care.

