TEGNA Applauds ISS Rejection of Soohyung Kim and His Campaign to Replace Leadership of TEGNA Board

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today commented on a report by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) regarding the election of directors at TEGNA’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

TEGNA applauds ISS’s rejection of Soohyung Kim and two other Standard General nominees and their campaign to replace the leadership of the TEGNA board. However, TEGNA disagrees with the recommendation to vote for one Standard General nominee.

ISS says in its rejection of Mr. Kim: “Kim’s role in pursuing a suboptimal deal while on the board of Media General is directly relevant to the situation at hand. Shareholders must also be concerned about the potentially heightened impact of boardroom dysfunction, given the current environment and the attendant need for management and the board to focus on navigating through the pandemic.”

Oddly, ISS recommended for Colleen Brown, one of Mr. Kim’s nominees, as a supposed check on the Board’s evaluation of future acquisition proposals, but failed to recognize her lack of recent media M&A experience. In addition, Ms. Brown’s stated willingness to step down from another board to which she has committed service, and to which she owes fiduciary duties, if she is elected to TEGNA’s Board, raises troubling corporate governance issues that should be of concern to all shareholders.

Further, the TEGNA Board’s actions demonstrate that such a check is not necessary. As ISS acknowledges in its report: “TEGNA’s board has undergone significant refreshment in recent years and makes convincing arguments that it is neither entrenched nor unwilling to consider an eventual sale.”

Under the oversight and guidance of our strong and engaged Board, TEGNA has taken decisive actions which have transformed our business into one of the largest U.S. broadcasting groups and a leading local news and media content provider in the markets we serve. We continue to believe that our Board possesses the right industry, operational and M&A experience that is highly relevant for evaluating and overseeing TEGNA’s strategy and representing the interests of all shareholders.

Other noteworthy comments from the ISS report include:

On TEGNA’s strategy and Board:

“Robust interest from a variety of suitors also seems to validate the notion that the company has pursued a sound strategy of acquiring attractive assets; under such light, the dissident’s effort to replace the board and committee chairs seems somewhat counterintuitive.”

“In engagement with ISS the board articulated its understanding that the value that could be created through a transaction is important to shareholders. It stated that, when presented with a transaction proposal with committed financing necessary for transaction completion, it engaged immediately to begin the due diligence process. Despite the board’s best efforts, events related to the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the discussions and the potential acquirers backed out.”

On Mr. Kim’s track record:

“Of particular relevance is Kim’s role as chair of the finance committee at Media General, in which he advocated for an acquisition of Meredith and appears to have ignored an attractive competing proposal from Nexstar, despite criticism from major shareholders and concern expressed by industry experts.”

“Kim’s apparent focus on conducting a strategic review and selling the company, when taken in concert with the cautionary tale of Media General’s sale process, seems to outweigh the potential benefit of his personal involvement in this case.”

On the lack of independence of Standard General’s slate:

“Most of the dissident nominees have longstanding ties to Standard General.”

On Standard General’s refusal to explore a resolution:

“It is worth noting that the board made two legitimate attempts to settle this contest, both of which stalled over Soo Kim’s refusal to explore a resolution that did not include giving him a seat.”

PROTECT THE VALUE OF YOUR INVESTMENT – A VOTE FOR TEGNA’S HIGHLY QUALIFIED BOARD IS A VOTE FOR VALUE CREATION

TEGNA urges all shareholders to vote on the GOLD proxy card for TEGNA’s entire slate of 12 highly qualified and experienced director nominees.

Shareholders are encouraged to visit TEGNAvalue.com to view more information about TEGNA’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2020.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW



MANY OR HOW FEW SHARES YOU OWN

If you have questions about how to vote your shares or need



additional copies of the proxy materials, please call the firm



assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED Shareholders may call:



1(877) 687-1865 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada), or

+1(412) 232-3651 (from other countries) IMPORTANT NOTE: Please simply discard any White proxy



cards sent to you by Standard General. If you have already



voted using a White proxy card, you can change your vote



by using the enclosed GOLD proxy card to vote by



telephone, Internet or by mail.



Only your latest-dated vote will count.

