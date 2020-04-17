The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, MESA and NCLH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: April 24, 2019 to July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

Align Technology, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:MESA)

Class Period: shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group’s August 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The MESA lawsuit alleges Mesa Air Group Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Mesa Air Group’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Class Period: February 20, 2020 to March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Throughout the class period, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements regarding the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

