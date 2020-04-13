The Value Pack Guided Tour Saves Agencies Time, Resources and Money by Providing PR Distribution, Software and Staff for Less

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / ​​​​As part of the Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT), the assigned campaign manager utilizes Newswire’s best-in-class platform to create and manage campaigns, digest analytics, and set up media monitoring alerts. This alleviates the need for VP GT agency customers to learn a PR platform, allowing them to focus on greater tasks at hand. Agencies receive detailed analytics of each campaign, which allows their Newswire Campaign Manager to fine-tune future releases and campaigns to ensure they gain the Earned Media Advantage.

“Every VP GT campaign manager builds custom media lists, launches campaigns and closely monitors performance through detailed reporting,” said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media. “They are checking open and click-through rates to better understand what needs to be tweaked for the following campaigns.”

The Value Pack Guided Tour was created with agencies across all industries in mind. Through this program, agencies are reducing the costs associated with press release distribution by tens of thousands of dollars per year across multiple clients by offering flat-fee predictable pricing with no additional costs for extra words, links or images (three included per release). Their campaign manager builds custom media lists based on GEO, keyword topics or industry and serves as an extension of their team to format, build and launch PR campaigns.

“With its unlimited production capacity, this program helps empower agencies to use their PR distribution plans cost-effectively and efficiently,” said Terenzio. “We are staying true to being #1 rated for Customer Service in press release distribution by offering our customers this value-added service.”

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Starting at $649 per month, agencies can pay upfront, or monthly by selecting the number of distributions they need on a monthly basis for the 12 month term. Each distribution as part of the guided tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information. With its flat-fee predictable pricing and unlimited words, you can stay within budget and expand your messaging.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn more about Newswire’s media and marketing solutions, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Vice President of Earned Media

Newswire

​Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

