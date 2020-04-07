Toyota Motor Corp. and Toyota Group Companies outline efforts towards COVID-19

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 7, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – First of all, Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Group (Toyota) companies send their deepest condolences to people grieving the loss of family and friends due to the pneumonia and respiratory issues caused by COVID-19 around the world, and to those who are currently continuing to fight this illness. Also, Toyota expresses its heartfelt thanks and deep respect towards those making efforts night and day to help prevent the spread of the disease, including national and local governments, as well as the healthcare professionals that are working without rest to diagnose and treat infected patients.

Based on Toyota President Akio Toyoda’s policy to be “mindful of the feelings of those in the midst of this pandemic, reach conclusions more swiftly, make prompt decisions, and take immediate action faster than ever focusing on safety and security as the highest priorities,” Toyota will do what it can to help efforts on the front lines of treatment and in limiting the further spread of COVID-19, which has become society’s biggest priority. Some ways that Toyota will help is by considering support measures from various angles by utilizing its global supply chain and utilizing its know-how of manufacturing and logistics in the fight against the virus. As such, the company and group companies will implement the following primary measures while being challenged with a different style of working due to measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On the one hand, through the spread of the virus, there is a concern regarding the impact over the mid- to long-term on the economy. While engaging in efforts to help suppress the spread of the virus and support the medical professionals on the front lines, the most urgent issues, Toyota also sees a need to be prepared for the recovery of economic activity following a return to normalcy. By working towards and improving its own organization while maintaining employment, the company will firmly advance its preparations with an eye on the future, pushing to contribute to the economic recovery and expansion by helping to recover the automotive industry, a key industry in both Japan and the rest of the world, as quickly as possible.

Below are some of the primary initiatives and efforts that Toyota will be making.

https://global.toyota/pages/news/images/2020/04/07/1300/20200407_02_en.pdf

