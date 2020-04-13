Toyota to Unveil New Model Harrier in Japan

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 13, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation announced that it plans to release its new model Harrier in around June 2020.

New Harrier (prototype)

Since its debut in 1997, the Harrier has continued to lead the way by pioneering a new “Urban SUV”(1) genre that is not constrained by traditional categorization.

From the first moment seeing, riding, or driving off in the new Harrier, it resonates with a focus on sensory quality. Rather than relying on utility and numerical performance, Toyota’s goal was to create a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance. As a result, it created a vehicle that goes beyond the SUV category to offer new value as “a life-enriching partner.”

In a clear distinction from other SUVs, the Harrier brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness in a fluent coupe form. Its high-quality interior space provides a sense of security from the first moment inside the cabin. As the vehicle drives off, a feeling of comfort is engendered through responsive driving performance, while the quiet cabin leads naturally to pleasurable conversations with friends. Spending time with the new Harrier will be an enriching experience.

(1) An SUV built for urban environments, offering fashionable styling and suited to a wide range of uses.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/32186311.html.

