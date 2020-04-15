U.S. Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component, Deployment Model and Application: 2019-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component, Deployment Model and Application: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the U.S. market was valued at $0.176 billion in 2018, and the U.S. smart meter data management market forecast is projected to reach $556.94 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.54% from 2019 to 2026.

Smart meter data management refers to long-term data storage and management of huge quantity of data delivered by various smart meters. In addition, it helps organizations to gather, store, and process all types of data to help organizations to deal with increase in volume of data and provides useful information for obtaining better insights. Furthermore, it enables organization to import the data, validate the data, and cleanse and process it before making it available for the various analysis and billing process. In addition, various systems associated with smart meter data management system includes meter-to-cash system, workforce management system, asset management, and other systems.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the U.S. to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drive the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nation, boost the demand for smart meter data management products. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volume of data are expected to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in volume of meter data & high demand for predictive analysis and integration of advance technologies such as AI in smart meter data management are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. smart meter data management market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the U.S. smart meter data management market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.3. Porter’S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Case Studies

3.4.1. Marlabs Solution Implemented Oracle Meter Data Management System As A Part of Their Smart Grid Project.

3.4.2. Metron Farnier, Llc Implemented Saviant Smart Meter Data Management System To Track & Monitor Water Usage In Real-Time To Help Consumers Understand Their Consumption Pattern.

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Accelerated Deployment of Smart Meters

3.5.1.2. Rise In Adoption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Technologies

3.5.1.3. Increase In Need For Both Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics

3.5.1.4. Incentives & Efforts From Government Across The Country

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Data Management Issues

3.5.2.2. High Installation Costs of Smart Meters

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase In Volume of Meter Data

3.5.3.2. Integration of Ai In Smart Meter Data Management System

4. U.S. Smart Meter Data Management Market, By Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.2.1. Meter Data Management System (Mdms)

4.2.2.2. Meter Data Analytics (Mda)

4.2.2.3. Communication Software

4.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.2.1. Consulting Services

4.3.2.2. Project Management

4.3.2.3. Implementation And Integration

4.3.2.4. Other Support Services

5. U.S. Smart Meter Data Management Market, By Deployment Model

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud

6. U.S. Smart Meter Data Management Market, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Electric Meters

6.3. Gas Meters

6.4. Water Meters

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Player Positioning, 2018

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.3. Competitive Dashboard

7.4. Key Developments

7.4.1. New Product Launches

7.4.2. Partnership

7.4.3. Acquisition

7.4.4. Agreement

7.4.5. Collaboration

8. Company Profile

8.1. Aclara Technologies Llc

8.2. Arad Group

8.3. Electsolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.

8.4. Hansen Technologies Ltd (Enoro Holding A/S).

8.5. Honeywell International Inc. (Elster Group Gmbh)

8.6. Itron Inc.

8.7. Landis+Gyr

8.8. Oracle Corporation

8.9. Siemens Ag

8.10. Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

