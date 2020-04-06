Unique Fabricating Modifies Production Capabilities to Manufacture Protective Face Shields for Frontline Healthcare Workers and First Responders Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Auburn Hills-Based Company Pivots to Aid Undersupplied Metro Detroit Area Hospitals With Critically Needed PPE

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the automotive and industrial market, today announced it is modifying its production facility in Auburn Hills, MI to produce protection face shield kits and subcomponents.

“As the shortage of protective equipment available to health care professionals and first responders in the Metro Detroit area and around the country is alarming, we mobilized our resources when we were contacted by a PPE manufacturer to see if we could immediately respond to help them meet the unprecedented demand,” said Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating’s CEO. “Without any hesitation, we converted production lines consisting of high-speed hydraulic presses and experienced labor typically used to produce automotive and industrial components and modified them to manufacture face shields. We are honored to play a role in helping brave Americans that are working on the frontlines to protect our country from this pandemic with personal protective equipment made here in the United States.”

Unique Fabricating currently is in production to fulfill initial orders for more than 1 million face shields. Within the first week, the Company produced an average of 30,000 face shields per day in Auburn Hills, MI and has confirmed capacity at existing plants in LaFayette, GA and Louisville, KY to increase production to 100,000 per day to meet increasing demand.

“Engineering and manufacturing products that provide rapid solutions to unique problems is a core tenet of our business,” Cain added. “Producing personal protective equipment, provides us with an opportunity to service a critical need, run our production lines, and retain employees to help offset the disruption we are experiencing within our automotive business during these challenging times.”

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American: UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance markets. The Company’s solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets and glove box liners. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit www.uniquefab.com.

