UrgentMED Network Now Offering Telemedicine and Coronavirus Evaluations and Testing at Select Locations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has all but disrupted every aspect of life, from “stay at home” orders to social distancing, and school closures, there is no doubt that the community at large is experiencing an unprecedented event like none faced before.

During these challenging times, having access to high-quality medical care is paramount. UrgentMED’s expansive network is open, prepared, and ready to assist those in need. They are now offering expanded telemedicine, Coronavirus health evaluations, and testing at select locations.

Telemedicine

According to a study in the American Journal of Managed Care, leveraging remote health interventions such as telemedicine can improve medical outcomes while reducing patient costs. As a leader in innovative healthcare, UrgentMED was quick to pivot to provide high-quality, reliable, and effective medical evaluations through Telemedicine. This is critically important during a time when social distancing is so vital for the prevention of infection and the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Evaluations and Testing

All currently open UrgentMED locations now offer Coronavirus evaluations for those who suspect exposure or who are exhibiting or experiencing symptoms associated with the virus. If deemed necessary, those patients who meet the medically mandated criteria are able to have access to two forms of testing. Depending on your severity and duration of symptoms or suspected exposure, UrgentMED Providers will determine what type of testing is most appropriate.

Testing may be conducted by way of nasal swabs or by a rapid serological test performed through a finger prick. Patients of the UrgentMED Network are encouraged to contact their provider at the first sign of symptoms or concern and to ask about the expansion of any testing locations available in their area.

UrgentMED Open Locations

UrgentMED is dedicated to helping support the community through this difficult time, providing accessible, convenient, reliable, and affordable medical diagnostics, diagnosis, and care throughout their network.

The following locations are currently open for business: Anaheim Urgent Care – State College Blvd, Advanced Urgent Care of Beverly Hills, Culver City Urgent Care, Downtown Urgent Care, Hollywood Urgent Care, Santa Monica Urgent Care, Torrance Urgent Care, UrgentMED -Pasadena, West Hollywood Urgent Care, West Los Angeles Urgent Care.

Common Services Provided Include:

Routine examinations

Diagnostic testing (EKG, Lab tests, X-ray, etc.)

Minor surgical procedures (laceration, biopsy, abscess/cyst, etc.)

Flu, Mono, and Strep Testing

Immunizations/vaccinations

School physicals

Gynecological and PAP smears

Injections

Breathing treatments

Ear wax removal

Splinting of injuries

Travel medicine and vaccinations

In-house pharmacy

And more…

About UrgentMED

Founded in 2007, UrgentMED Network entered the healthcare industry with the goal of revolutionizing patient care. In less than two decades, they have grown to become the largest urgent care network in all of Southern California.

Their dedication and commitment to providing accessible and exceptional patient care is at the forefront of their expansion efforts, propelling growth and opening up the opportunity for new clinics in markets that can truly benefit from their services.

Features and Benefits of UrgentMED Locations:

No appointment necessary for service

Affordable treatment

Fast, efficient care that can be handled on lunch breaks from work

Accepts the majority of insurance plans

Free parking

Extended hours of operation

On-site labs and medication

A strong track record of exemplary care and service

Assistance with worker’s compensation

Treatment for the majority of non-life-threatening conditions

Community Focused Affordable Healthcare

UrgentMED understands the growing challenges local area residents face with regards to taking care of their families. From accessibility to affordability, UrgentMED has made it their mission to fill the void and help everyone in the community stay and keep healthy. Their approach to care offers a broad range of diagnostic, care, and treatment options under one roof, leveraging state of the art equipment and cutting-edge best practices performed by a talented team of physicians and medical personnel.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit their official website at UrgentMED.com or call any of their clinics today.

