V2 Communications Expands Conversational AI Portfolio With ReadSpeaker & Clinc

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, has expanded its client roster with the addition of ReadSpeaker and Clinc, continuing to grow its portfolio of and expertise in conversational AI technology.

“We have deep experience working with companies in the AI space, and a major piece of that industry is conversational AI and AI-driven customer experience,” said Jean Serra, co-founder and partner, V2. “Clinc and ReadSpeaker are two leaders in their sectors, and we’re excited to help them elevate their brands and highlight their innovations to the enterprise market.”

ReadSpeaker is a global voice specialist providing dozens of languages and lifelike voices. Using its own industry-leading technology, the company delivers some of the most natural-sounding synthesized voices on the market. ReadSpeaker uses next-generation Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to structurally improve voice quality at all levels. V2 was brought on to increase the company’s brand awareness. As the digital voice industry expands and brands begin investing in developing custom, branded voices, the agency aims to highlight ReadSpeaker’s position as an independent digital voice partner – a critical need in a space dominated by massive brands like Apple, Google and Amazon.

Clinc, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, creates unparalleled conversational experiences for the world’s leading digital brands. Clinc’s ‘human in the room’ AI understands messy and unscripted language, allows for corrections and backtracking and enables complex conversational flows. The Clinc AI Platform is built with a full set of management tools, enabling any member of the enterprise, regardless of technical background, to build high quality, enterprise-grade conversational experiences at a lower cost and faster than any other technology in the market. Clinc hired V2 to help increase brand awareness among the enterprise market, making Clinc synonymous with conversational AI, and provide air cover for sales by strengthening brand recognition and validating its platform among key verticals, namely the banking industry.

