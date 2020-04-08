Victory Nickel Provides Update of Activity at Minago and the 7P Plant

Two Holes Drilled at Minago, Sand Sales Continue to Alberta Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Victory Nickel Inc. (the “Company“) (CSE:NI) (www.victorynickel.ca) today announced that it has completed two exploration diamond drill holes at its 100%-owned Minago sulphide nickel project in Manitoba and that it continues to operate its 7P Sand Plant in Seven Persons, AB.

Minago Drilling

Minago is located approximately 225 kilometres south of Thompson, Manitoba. The nickel mineralization at Minago is hosted by the Thompson Nickel Belt – a globally significant source of nickel. The two-hole program at the Minago project targeted geophysical responses underlying the northern part of the property and constitutes condemnation testing related to potential infrastructure development for future project purposes. The geophysical targets tested were identified during historic surveys conducted by previous workers as well as a VTEM survey conducted for the Company in 2007.

The drill program is now completed. The Company worked closely with Norway House Cree Nation (“NHCN“) which provided accommodation for the drill crew at a local camp facility. Both the Company and NHCN adhered to appropriate COVID-19 operating protocols before, during and after completion of the drilling. Due to the limitations on personnel movement resulting from restrictions stemming from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, processing of core and receipt of assay results are likely to be significantly delayed.

Victory Nickel’s Qualified Person under the NI 43-101 guidelines is Paul Jones, Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Jones has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release related to the Minago drilling.

7P Plant

The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Victory Silica Inc. continues to produce and sell sand from its 7P Sand Plant.

Per guidelines from the province of Alberta the 7P Sand Plant is considered an essential service and is therefore able to continue operations; the Company intends to continue to operate the 7P Plant for the foreseeable future. Throughout the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s head office personnel in Toronto have been working remotely and all staff in Ontario and Alberta has complied with applicable provincial and federal regulations and guidelines and will continue to do so. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt as necessary.

In addition to operations at the 7P Plant, management continues to advance its program to supplement existing sand inventory with domestic “in-basin” sand supply (see news release dated March 2, 2020). Given the current situation as it relates to COVID-19, the timeline to development and sand production from the Short Grass Property remains to be determined.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with four sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources and a significant frac sand resource at its Minago project. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties, Minago, Mel and Lynn Lake (currently under option to Corazon Mining Ltd.) in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Québec. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel at its 7P frac sand processing facility in Seven Persons Alberta, has established itself in the frac sand business prior to commencing frac sand production and sales from Minago.

