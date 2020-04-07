Wells Fargo Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Information

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its first quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at approximately 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

The Company will host a live conference call on Tuesday, April 14, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=513.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, April 14 through Tuesday, April 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID #5371395. The replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=513.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 260,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Contacts

Media

Peter Gilchrist, 704-715-3213



peter.gilchrist@wellsfargo.com

Ancel Martinez, 415-222-3858



ancel.martinez@wellsfargo.com

or

Investor Relations

John Campbell, 415-396-0523



john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com