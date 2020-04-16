Y-Warm Zero° Technology Brings High-Performance to Lightweight Garments for Activities in Changing Weather and Occasions

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Proprietary design keeps outdoor and fashion enthusiasts comfortable and stylish in changing weather conditions. Y-Warm Zero° Technology which is elaborated and designed from the perspective of current and future innovative technologies for energy conservation and environmental protection, has developed a brand new, innovative thermal insulation material Y-Warm with an extremely low thermal conductivity at 0.00824 W/(m*K). This material brings a hybrid solution that leverages the benefits of excellent insulation with the light soft features of this material. CTO Feipeng Zhong of Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co. Ltd is now inviting experimentation by designers who are seeking to break away from the standard look of insulated apparel.

Y-Warm, an excellent thermal insulation material, is an implementation of Zero° Technology to utilize resource efficiency to the maximum. Lightweight garments filled with Y-Warm have the best warmth to weight ratio and warmth to thickness ratio, as well as breathability, which are ideal choices for outdoor activities in changing weather and business fashion outfit.

Y-Warm is a soft material which consists of environmentally-friendly functional polymer materials and PET substrates. The tested CLO value of Y-Warm is 0.494. The warm effect of 1 mm thickness of Y-Warm is comparable to that of 5 mm white goose down. The thickness of Y-Warm is ca. 0.67 mm with the width of 1.5 m. The weight is 43 g/m2. It is moisture-permeable and quick-dryable. These combined features will allow designers a higher level of creative freedom. For consumers, Y-Warm can provide all-season garments that deliver lightweight warmth when at rest, extreme breathability when active, and fashionable cut when in business and fashion occasions. Aesthetically, apparel featuring Y-Warm products will allow consumers to choose from a much wider array of unique styles and simultaneously provide high levels of performance.

The synthesis of Y-Warm is under an aqueous system and the only exhaust is water vapor which can be recycled. The application of Y-Warm in clothing can replace conventional down, therefore reduce the harm to animals and create a more animal-friendly harmonious environment. The volatile organic compound (VOC) of Y-Warm cannot be detected. The test result of the substance of very high concern (SVHC) fits the criteria of REACH Regulation in European Union. The antimicrobial test shows that Y-Warm meets the AAA level. To access more tests for safety and environmental issues, please visit http://en.y-warm.com .

Y-Warm Zero° Technology is paving the way for the next step in the development of scientific and technological civilization, which will benefit all mankind.

The concept of Y-Warm Zero° Technology is launched in 2013 in Beijing. Y-Warm inspired by Zero° Technology was firstly succeeded in lab R&D in 2017 and the industrialization was achieved in 2019.

