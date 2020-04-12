ZhengTong Auto Appoints Mr. Tian Sheng as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Tian Sheng, New Chief Operating Officer of ZhengTong Auto

HONG KONG, Apr 10, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – The leading luxury brand 4S dealership group in China, ZhengTong Auto (Stock code: 1728.HK) has appointed Mr. Tian Sheng, currently Vice President of Strategic Planning, as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from April 5th, 2020, in charge of management of all automotive brands in Group’s portfolio.

Graduating from Beijing Institute of Technology, Mr. Tian has laid a solid foundation in the industry and held senior management positions in both global leading automobile consulting firm and esteemed automakers for years, covering areas of strategic planning, government affairs, new energy vehicles, sales operation, dealership development and overall regional management. Mr. Tian has over 20 years of experience in automobile industry and joined ZhengTong Auto as Vice President of Strategic Planning in May, 2019.

Playing a long-term and active role in various well-known enterprises in this industry, Mr. Tian excels at the operation strategy of the automobile dealership market with unique insights and experience in enterprise positioning and operation.

The appointment of Mr. Tian in his new role will inject fresh leadership and management spirit into ZhengTong Auto’s development, facilitating ZhengTong Auto to achieve more outstanding business performance in the industry. ZhengTong Auto will continue to focus on the core business, leveraging on its competitive advantages to bring better service to customers, to build a one-stop automobile service platform and to achieve the goal of stable and sustainable growth.

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com