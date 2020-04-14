Zones Named to the 2020 Tech Elite 250 by CRN®

Tech Elite 250 List Honors the Highest-Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, LLC, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zones to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations – enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support – are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason.”

“At Zones, we pride ourselves on our end-to-end Five-Star IT Service delivery,” said Firoz Lalji, Chairman and CEO of Zones. “Our clients experience Five-Star Service from the start of the engagement, with our certified Solution Architects that design the solution, to our OEM-certified engineering teams that integrate the solution, to finally, our Day2 ITIL-certified Managed Service teams and NOC, which continue to provide our clients with Five-Star Customer Service and Support. This recognition highlights our commitment to lifelong learning, which enables us to support our customers as well as bring them into the digital transformation era.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 is featured in the February issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

About Zones

Zones, LLC, a $2.4B global IT solution provider, delivers products and services to help companies make a complete digital transformation – from desktop to data center – to the cloud and beyond. Our expertise is reflected in our Solution Environments: Workplace Modernization, Network Optimization, Data Center Transformation, and Security Fortification. We leverage a deep portfolio from top-tier technology brands to enable scalability, security, and efficient IT deployments, utilizing the highest levels of technical certification from key partners, including Cisco Gold, Dell EMC Titanium, HPE Platinum, and others. Zones nfrastructure, the Services Company of Zones™, provides comprehensive service delivery of innovative technology solutions and advanced lifecycle management capabilities. Zones was named to the 2018 CRN Managed Services Provider 500 list as a member of the Elite 150 and is an eleven-time recipient of the Microsoft Excellence in Operations award. Headquartered in Auburn, WA, Zones operates in more than 80 countries, with multiple regional and executive offices, several distribution facilities, IT partners, and a number of service affiliates around the world. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and holder of an elite Corporate Plus Certification, we’ve proven our ability to support many of the world’s largest corporations. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.zones.com or call (800) 408-9663. Follow Zones on Twitter @Zones and on LinkedIn at Zones, LLC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Zones Contact:



Cathie Fowler



Zones, LLC



253-205-3000



cathie.fowler@zones.com

The Channel Company Contact:



Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com