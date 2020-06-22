“Exploring The Block” Announces Fetch.ai Completion of 1st Interview for its 6 part Featured Series for Network Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The first interview by Jane King was filmed and broadcast June 14th on KRON (Channel 4 San Francisco). with Bloomberg and Fox Business slated for July.

We are excited to bring these companies technology and educate the public through FMW’s major Television networks. ” Companies with leadership and visions like Humayun Sheikh fetch.ai symbol (FET) come around every 10 years or so. This is sure to disrupt as sectors are taking notice” states Vince Caruso Founder “Exploring The Block”.Fetch.ai (FET)

“Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices.”

Fetch’s (FET) First interview can be seen in the next week on CryptoCake youtube.

FMW plans on working closely with Web Blockchain Media Inc. a publicly-traded company (WEBB) and its brand CryptoCake.

“Exploring The Block” has also recently completed updated interviews on the following companies:

NativeCoin (N8V)

NativeCoin will be updating with interviews for television broadcasts later this month. “As the world starts to slowly open its doors, Native Coin shares what cryptocurrency opportunities will help drive businesses and revenues to the reopening Tribal Casinos, states Jeff Johnson COO.

SoMee.social (ONG1)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking and getting liked. SoMee’s mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

Onica

SoMee.social, hired Onica, a Rackspace Company is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS)Partner Network (APN) to implement AWS auto-scaling technology and provide ongoing 24/7/365 cloud infrastructure and DevOps support. Christopher Kramer, President & CEO of SoMee said, “We couldn’t have found a better partner to deploy & provide ongoing AWS support to SoMee, especially as we prepare to scale millions of users onto theSoMee platform. Learn more at www.onica.com.

British Digital Asset Management (BDAM)

An innovative financial services provider is proud to announce its CEO, Jaian Cuttari will be discussing BDAM’s strategy for global digital transformation and the state of the crypto industry. BDAM intends to bridge the gap between the crypto world and the real world, by creating infrastructure where cryptocurrencies can be used by everyday people to make purchases on goods and services they would otherwise use traditional fiat currencies for.

The Money Project by OkGlobal Coin (OKGS)

OKGlobal Coin SWITCH is the world’s first registered, regulated and compliant international blockchain project of its kind, “We are building a living DAO that operates globally,” said a spokesperson for The Money Project. OkGlobal Coin will rise in value to beat inflation rates. It can be used globally without the threat of loss, theft, or unfair confiscation. The Money Project operates as a transparent company-owned by all its participants.

Universe Coin (UNIS)

UniverseCoin is a Lisbon-based start-up whose project aims to bring the world of cryptocurrencies into the real world through an innovative payment system. The project includes a terminal and a payment app, usable in both physical stores and online shopping. The terminal will allow merchants around the world to sell products and services in their local currency, and buyers to use cryptocurrency to pay for their purchases. Obtain Golden Visas, through investment in premium properties, in Portugal and allow investors to have a European residence and passport, travel freely and access the European market, with the possibility of property management, guaranteed annual profitability and a set of many other advantages.

About:

FMW Media Works Corp.:

“Exploring The Block” is a brand distributed through FMW Media’s network television platform, created to teach and display true use cases to further mass adoption of crypto/blockchain globally. FMW was founded in 2009 broadcasting across the U.S. and Globally on the largest business television networks worldwide including Fox , Bloomberg, and KRON. FMW invested in over 30 companies since inception creating over 1 Billion in JV deals for its clients.

Vince Caruso is the Executive Producer of “Exploring The Block” & “New To The Street”. Stephen Simon is the Producer of “Exploring The Block” & “New To The Street”. Reese Irish is the Business Development Administrator & Coordinator at FMW Media Works and is the CEO & Founder of W3BT.

W3BT: Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition

“W3BT.io believes the decentralized infrastructure blockchain technology provides brings real-life value. These digital currencies not only put people’s money back into their hands but also creates secure and valuable solutions for existing businesses, industries, and commodities. As a result, W3BT finds it important to increase adoption by and integrating new business models with blockchain technology. Our tech team calls this the Tokenization Process. W3BT not only builds blockchain systems but also offers TV Marketing for Blockchain Companies with an actively trading coin/token.”

CryptoCake:

CryptoCake is America’s first-ever, soon-to-launch FREE, 24/7 streaming TV channel devoted to Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology news, info, and entertainment. CryptoCake is also a news media site. CryptoCake is the main subsidiary of Web Blockchain Media, Inc. a California-headquartered, and publicly-traded company (OTC: WEBB). WEBB is a diversified holdings company that creates growth through asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. CryptoCake aims to be the most important global TV channel and streaming source for emerging digital currencies, Blockchain news and entertainment.

