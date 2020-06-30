HelloSign Goes Global, Launches in 21 Languages

Company extends international support and European data residency to bring eSignature to users around the globe

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) today announced that HelloSign, a leading eSignature provider, launched in 21 additional languages, bringing effortless eSignature functionality to businesses globally. To better support these international customers, HelloSign also expanded customer service to include additional support hours for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific Japan) regions. In addition, HelloSign has introduced European data residency for Enterprise customers. In times when in-person business is more challenging than ever before, digital transformation is essential. HelloSign enables companies to replace traditional pen and paper with an easy and secure online solution so that critical business agreements can be executed far more quickly and reliably. HelloSign wants to enable businesses across the globe with an easy way to manage agreements digitally.

“The importance of digital transformation has become glaringly evident over the recent months for businesses all over the world. The management of your most critical business agreements —including the eSignature workflow that validates those agreements — is a fundamental piece of the digital transformation journey,” says Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign. “The HelloSign team is so proud to announce the availability of our product in new languages, as well as customer support in local language. We’re making eSignature more accessible to companies than ever before.”

“Many business leaders are realizing that the competitors who have deployed a basic digital transaction management solution have reduced the time it takes to complete a transaction from days to hours. Still, it’s estimated that less than 30% of all document processes are fully digital.” says Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “This shows there remains a huge opportunity for businesses to gain competitive advantage by implementing solutions like electronic signature to speed up business processes and improve customer experience.”

Experience HelloSign in 21 Additional Languages

HelloSign brings its secure, intuitive, and easy-to-use eSignature platform to customers across the globe in their preferred language(s). Customers now have a fully localized journey with HelloSign, including viewing the website, using the product, and reading the library of tutorials in the additional 21 Dropbox supported languages. Anyone can use HelloSign Web App, HelloSign API, and HelloSign for Salesforce (coming soon) in their preferred language to build, send, and manage documents for signature. When signers receive the signature request, they can also change the language for their signing experience.

Introducing European Data Residency

Customers now have the option to store completed documents either in the US or Europe thanks to HelloSign’s new data infrastructure in Germany with backup in France. This feature is available on the HelloSign Enterprise Plus and HelloSign API Platinum plans. Additionally, HelloSign complies with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services (eIDAS); the U.S. ESIGN act of 2000; and The Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (EUTA) of 1999.

Customer Support Now Provided Globally

To better support customers globally, HelloSign now has dedicated resources internationally to service customers in both EMEA and APJ regions. All HelloSign users get free access to HelloSign’s customer and technical support teams.

Enhanced Data Retention

HelloSign now enables administrators to delete documents in bulk from their HelloSign account or sync in bulk to their preferred cloud storage provider. Administrators can configure deleting a batch of documents from a HelloSign account once or on a regular basis in the Admin Console. With Bulk Delete and Bulk Sync, admins can easily centralize their documents in Dropbox or any data storage platform. The new Bulk Delete and Bulk Sync features are available on the Enterprise Plus plan.

Trust and Security

Stringent security measures are kept top of mind throughout development and maintenance of the HelloSign platform to ensure that user data remains private and secure. To protect HelloSign user accounts, all user information is encrypted and passwords are additionally hashed and salted. Users can also use OAuth and SAML for efficient and secure single sign on. HelloSign uses two-factor authentication and can provide evidence of tampering (or lack thereof) between pre and post signed documents. In addition, HelloSign meets stringent SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & ISO 27018 compliance requirements.

