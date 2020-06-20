KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating with Stable Outlook to Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Refunding Bonds, Series 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 18, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the Commission’s State of Texas Highway Improvement General Obligation Bonds as well as the State of Texas’ General Obligation Bonds.

