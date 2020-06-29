Lexaria Bioscience Engages Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Firm for its Shareholder Communications Program

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced it has retained IRTH Communications, LLC (“IRTH”) to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Lexaria looks forward to enhancing its general investor relations services and fulfillment of corporate materials to investors by increasing its interaction with investment professionals, including research analysts, stockbrokers, advisors, institutional funds and family offices.

IRTH is being engaged for an initial one-year contract and will receive US $7,500 per month and is being issued 347,222 restricted common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.288 each, subject to certain approvals, for its base services with additional fees possible for additional services.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption, reduces time of onset, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine, and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please see www.lexariabioscience.com.

