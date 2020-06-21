Lo and Behold, AQUAnite, Hottest Crypto Launch Since Facebook Libra

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2020 / Facebook shook the world on the initial release of the Libra Association white paper in June 2019. The tech giant’s ambitious plan for a global digital Libra payment system built on blockchain has since scaled down as announced on 16th April 2020.

This is reminiscent of what cryptocurrency as an industry represents since Bitcoin stormed the world in 2016. Lofty promises to gain recognition and interest, before scaling down to manage expectations. Libra is just one amongst other high-profile alt coins like EOS.

In the highly volatile cryptocurrency world, the spotlight is often the promises and declaration of intent at start, to drive interest and ultimately funding. However, the fundamental utility of the coin is the true determining factor of the longevity of the coin. A quick look through Coinmarketcap will tell you many stories of previously listed major coins like IOTA’s fall from grace.

Jubilee Group, a Fintech company that blazes the trail, has just announced their surprise move to launch their own cryptocurrency, AQUAnite (AQN) via their subsidiary AQUA Labs. Jubilee Group sensational ascendency in the past 2 years is testament to their grit, tenacity and robust fundamentals. Their habit of under-promising and over-delivering has contributed to their remarkable growth. It is a refreshing change of pace in an otherwise reversed scenario in the financial world.

Since the announcement of AQUAnite, the anticipation has run wild. There appears to be little information available at the moment but what is clear is that their devoted fans will get an exclusive early phase pre-ICO subscription bonus.

AQUA Labs official sources have confirmed that AQUAnite will play a huge role with improved utility in their future developments especially into SaaS (Software as a Service). For the moment being, all clients will still get to enjoy sizable savings and discounts by using AQUAnite day to day on Jubilee Group’s platform.

AQUAnite users can also look forward to preferential access on new launches from the group in the future, with SaaS arbitrage software in development phase across as much as up to 7 industries (Cryptocurrency, Commodities, Sports, Equity Securities, Debt Securities, Derivatives and FX)!

With their tradition of exceeding expectations, the spotlight is firmly on Jubilee Group and what they might surprise the world with next.

About Jubilee Ace

Founded in the British Virgin Islands in 2018 with a paid-up capital of US$50 million, Jubilee Ace is an advanced data analysis company that specializes in multi-sector arbitrage opportunities on a global scale. The company started with traditional commodities trading arbitrage on exchanges before venturing into sports and cryptocurrency arbitraging. The company extracts and refines data, transforming these into monetizable strategies and actionable market decisions. Jubilee Ace utilizes several real-time technologies that provide both new and experienced traders a fresh perspective on growing their portfolios through low-risk investments across various sectors. A strong focus on data and technology advancement enables portfolio clients to be assured their finances are in capable hands.

Media contact

Mansion Greenwood

media@jubileeace.com

SOURCE: Jubilee Ace

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594640/Lo-and-Behold-AQUAnite-Hottest-Crypto-Launch-Since-Facebook-Libra