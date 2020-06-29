Meet Isaiah Garza, The Designer & Activist Going Viral for Giving Back & Working with Hollywood’s Elite

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Isaiah Garza is an LA-based jewelry designer, activist, singer & tiktoker. Isaiah has an A-List roster clientele working with Hollywood’s elite. Some of the biggest celebrities in the world wear his jewelry line. What makes Isaiah a truly unique leader is he uses his entire platform for the greater good by using his influence to inspire people to give back. Isaiah’s Tiktok account garnishes millions of monthly views showing him mentoring human trafficking victims, donating to homeless, speaking at inner-city schools & helping families in need.





Isaiah uses a portion of his jewelry sales towards helping & mentoring survivors & victims. These videos have recently landed Garza partnerships with Nerf, Target and other major corporations. Each partnership gives Garza additional supplies to shelters and homeless. Garza’s ultimate goal is to eradicate injustices. He wants to be a world leader in ending child trafficking, empowering the voices of the youth, and inspiring the world through his activism/philanthropy.

Garza has been living in LA for 10 years now but is originally from Yakima, WA. One of his goals was to eventually return back to his hometown and make a real difference in his community. In December Isaiah was hired to speak at all 30 schools across Yakima, WA as a motivational speaker. It was his dream to come home to mentor inner-city students & save kids who need guidance. Isaiah is currently working on a music album that he plans to release on his tiktok this coming fall. His first song & single “Pretend” debuted on major radio stations across the USA. To see more view his website & social media below.

