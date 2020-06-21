Milken Institute Summer Series Convenes World Leaders to Examine Life and Business Post-COVID-19: June 22-June 26

Kristalina Georgieva, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Cuban, Robert Smith, Barbara Humpton, Lara Warner, Albert Bourla among speakers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID–The Milken Institute Summer Series brings together leaders in finance, health, philanthropy, and policy to discuss a world undergoing astonishing change. The week-long virtual briefings will take place Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.

Topics will cover the race to a COVID-19 vaccine, the global economic outlook, and the role of capital markets in mitigating crises. Attendees will hear from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Cuban, Robert Smith, Scott Minerd, Lara Warner, Barbara Humpton, Emmanuel Roman, Penny Pennington, and Tom Finke. A full list of speakers can be found here.

Following are a list of sessions that will be livestreamed. To receive access, please email Enxhi Myslymi at emyslymi@milkeninstitute.org and specify which panels you are interested in.

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020



9:00am-10:30am PT / 12:00pm-1:30pm ET



Milken Institute CEO Michael Klowden opens a two-part plenary moderated by Milken Institute Chairman Michael Milken. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva joins to give an update on the global outlook.

Following will be a panel examining the state of capital market with Scott Minerd, Chairman of Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners; Steven Tananbaum, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, GoldenTree Asset Management; and Lara Warner, Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Board, Credit Suisse.

12:30pm-1:00pm PT / 3:30pm-4:00pm ET



Join for an interview with Michael Milken and Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020



8:00am-9:00am PT / 11:00am-12:00pm ET



As economies lift restrictions and recover from one of the steepest declines on record, it’s time to analyze the lessons learned and identify needed change. Join Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer for a conversation with Tom Finke, Chairman and CEO, Barings; Penny Pennington, Managing Partner, Edward Jones; and Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and CEO, PIMCO.

10:00am-10:30am PT / 1:00pm-1:30pm ET



New York Magazine Business Columnist and Host of Left, Right & Center for KCRW Josh Barro interviews James Bullard, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020



12:30pm-1:00pm PT / 3:30pm-4:00pm ET



Join Michael Milken for a conversation with Mark Cuban, Owner, Dallas Mavericks, Landmark Theatres, and Magnolia Pictures; Chairman, AXS TV, Investor, Upstart.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020



10:00am-11:00am PT / 1:00pm-2:00pm ET



As of now, there are 251 treatments and 169 vaccines in development for COVID-19. Of these, 11 vaccines are in clinical trials. Yet the question remains: How close are we to prevention or effective treatment for COVID-19? Esther Krofah, Executive Director of FasterCures will open the two-part session with leaders on the frontlines of COVID-19 research. CNBC’s Biotech and Pharma Reporter Meg Tirrell will follow with interviews of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, and Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer, Inc.

