Phantom Fireworks Urges Safe and Responsible Fireworks Use During Fourth of July Celebrations as Americans Celebrate at Home this Year

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Phantom Fireworks, the leading consumer fireworks retailer in the country, is urging responsible, lawful, courteous and safe fireworks use this year, as the majority of public and community fireworks displays are cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

This year’s personal fireworks sales have surged industry wide, including at Phantom Fireworks, increasing the need to promote safe and courteous fireworks standards. Many communities have also seen earlier fireworks activity by individuals, prompting the need to remind consumers to be aware of state and local laws surrounding personal fireworks usage – and use the products legally. (https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations)

Phantom Fireworks has a longstanding history of supporting industry safety measures and has comprehensive information on its website outlining state regulations surrounding fireworks usage. (www.fireworks.com/education-and-safety)

Among key safety measures recommended (www.youtube.com/watch?v=sshgnRGdxBY&feature=youtu.be), Phantom Fireworks urges users to:

Take time to review and ensure fireworks use is compliant with local and state laws.

Fireworks, including sparklers, should be handled by sober adults, never children.

Set up and stabilize fireworks on hard, flat surfaces.

Have water readily available (a connected hose is best, a fire extinguisher or bucket of water).

Consider weather conditions and do not shoot fireworks during high winds.

Wear safety gear (glasses and gloves) and use a flashlight when lighting fireworks at night.

Keep pets inside during fireworks use (the noise can frighten animals).

See Phantom’s complete list of safety tips at: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/safety-tips.

Phantom has instituted a “Please Practice Fireworks Courtesy” campaign with a section on our website outlining the recommended steps to take to practice fireworks courtesy such as:

Don’t shoot fireworks late at night.

Let your neighbors know when you plan to shoot fireworks.

Follow the laws of your local jurisdiction.

See Phantom’s complete “Please Practice Fireworks Courtesy” message at: https://fireworks.com/fireworks-courtesy.

“Legal, courteous and safe fireworks use is our top priority at Phantom Fireworks – particularly this year as we have seen an unprecedented increase in personal fireworks purchases due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions and the cancellation of public shows,” said Bill Weimer, Vice President of Phantom Fireworks. “If consumers take the time to follow safety and legal protocols, fireworks use and safety can go hand-in-hand and people can find a way to celebrate this unique holiday season safely.”

Phantom Fireworks is a founding member of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL). Founded in 1994, the AFSL is an independent, non-profit with the primary goal to improve the quality and safety of the fireworks industry in the U.S. All consumer fireworks imported by Phantom Fireworks go through the AFSL testing process before being sold to consumers.

Because of the pandemic’s ongoing spread, Phantom has also created a safer retail experience to reduce the risk of COVID-19 while shopping. All stores and showrooms will meet local and state guidelines based on area pandemic protocols and conduct increased store sanitization. In addition, all staff will wear masks and the company is also asking shoppers to wear masks as well.

If needed, some stores and showrooms may also limit shoppers during high traffic timeframes, like many other retailers are having to do, to maintain social distancing protocols in the stores.

“Like much of 2020, this year’s Fourth of July holiday will be very different for Americans,” said Weimer. “Phantom Fireworks, along with so many of our nation’s companies, is committed to stepping up and helping Americans celebrate their favorite holiday – on a Saturday for the first time in five years – by ensuring that customers can enjoy our products legally and safely.”

To follow Phantom Fireworks on social media, visit us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/Fireworks), Instagram (www.instagram.com/phantomfireworks) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/fireworks).

For additional information on open stores and information on this year’s shopping process, visit: www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the top consumer fireworks retailer in the country with retail stores in fifteen states and is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate both the industry as well as the new COVID-19 reopening regulations. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find list of state protocols listed on their website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations

